Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €32.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €32.10 ($37.76) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.11 ($35.42).

EPA:VIV opened at €26.38 ($31.04) on Wednesday. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.34.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV)

