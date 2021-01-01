Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.60 ($127.76).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €116.75 ($137.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €118.40 ($139.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.38.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

