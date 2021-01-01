Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is set to be acquired by Sydney, Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency are impressive. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, increasing outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting its revenues. Also, the presence of intangibles on its balance sheet is a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

WDR stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

