Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnite (MGNI)

12/22/2020 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Magnite is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/8/2020 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

11/10/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

