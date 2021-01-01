Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,400.00.

12/14/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,386.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,450. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,234.35. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

