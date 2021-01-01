Welbilt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,228 call options.

Welbilt stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

