Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.02

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 199200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

About Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

