Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Up 7.5%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 14,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

