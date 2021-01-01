Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of WDC opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

