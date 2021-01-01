Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

