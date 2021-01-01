WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $212.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined over the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

WEX stock opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 43.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

