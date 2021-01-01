William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. BidaskClub downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

