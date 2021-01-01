Wings Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $19,557.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00040921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.16 or 0.01974923 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

