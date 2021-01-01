WINk 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004990 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

