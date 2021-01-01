Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,128.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,128.36 ($53.94).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock traded down GBX 72 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,564 ($59.63). 48,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,584.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,696.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

