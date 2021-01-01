Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $111,033.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 140.3% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006977 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars.

