WPP plc (WPP.L) (WPP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON: WPP):

12/24/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) was given a new GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) was given a new GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – WPP plc (WPP.L) was given a new GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 772.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.64. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The stock has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

