WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.61

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.61 and traded as high as $122.01. WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) shares last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 72,493 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$104.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.30.

The company has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$108.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

