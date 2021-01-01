WW International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,925 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 961% compared to the average daily volume of 464 put options.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $24.40 on Friday. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

