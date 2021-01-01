xBTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $669.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, xBTC has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $669.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00559662 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00160513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00301481 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049721 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,214,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,606 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

