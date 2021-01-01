xEURO (XEUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,871.00

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xEURO token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xEURO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558586 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049263 BTC.

xEURO Token Profile