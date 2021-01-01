yearn.finance (YFI) One Day Volume Hits $270.39 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $22,059.45 or 0.75146091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $661.09 million and $270.39 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00166369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049118 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.