Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yield10 Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

YTEN stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

