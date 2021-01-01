Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,019.78

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,019.78 and traded as high as $1,300.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 3,807 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.78. The firm has a market cap of £447.07 million and a PE ratio of -37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

