Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to post $18.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $61.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLI traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.41. 442,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,583. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.87.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $27,819,000.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

