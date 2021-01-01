Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $998.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 518,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,127. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

