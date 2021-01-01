Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

EBC stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.