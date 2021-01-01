Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Fortive reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Fortive stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 1,404,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,206. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.