Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

