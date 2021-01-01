Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.93 Million

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $209.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.70 million and the highest is $214.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $255.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $897.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $902.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,276,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $273.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $368.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.41 and a 200 day moving average of $303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

