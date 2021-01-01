Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $45.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $191.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $200.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $187.02 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $189.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 92.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

