Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.70 Million

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $56.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $232.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.20 million, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

HCKT stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

