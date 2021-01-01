Zacks: Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the lowest is $4.41 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.61.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.24. 15,811,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.07. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.