Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

