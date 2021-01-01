Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $78.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $73.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $289.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $314.52 million, with estimates ranging from $311.54 million to $317.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 150,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,004. The company has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.