Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $74.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $41.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $291.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $284.20 million, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier Financial from $26.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $23.00 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

