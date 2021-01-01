Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.09. 330,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.70 and its 200-day moving average is $411.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

