Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 618,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,456. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

