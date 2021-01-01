Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $27.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.90 million and the lowest is $15.81 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $628.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $355.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $391.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $732.78 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $775.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSGS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.10. 107,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

