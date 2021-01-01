Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $23.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 234,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,882. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit