Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $23.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 234,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,882. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

