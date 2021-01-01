Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $348.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.15 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $311.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 351,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,885. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $152.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.