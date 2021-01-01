Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $607.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.14 million and the lowest is $594.80 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. 7,854,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,949,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.