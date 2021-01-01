Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Sell

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

