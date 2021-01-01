Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

