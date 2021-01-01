Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

COWN stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $690.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. FMR LLC grew its position in Cowen by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.