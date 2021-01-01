Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Frontline stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Frontline by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

