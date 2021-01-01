Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Frontline stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Frontline by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit