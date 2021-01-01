Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.76.

NYSE WYND opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.