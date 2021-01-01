ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $121.83 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $121.83 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00299641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.01984292 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB Token

