Zel (ZEL) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $556,894.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00194925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,334,600 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

