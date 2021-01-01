Zero (ZER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,944.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $977,173.77 and approximately $32,944.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00193525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,482,069 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.